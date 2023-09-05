Woody Allen says supports #MeToo as 50th film shows at Venice

After a critical mauling for Roman Polanski, there was a warmer reception at the Venice Film Festival on Monday for another blacklisted director -- Woody Allen -- who insisted he supported the #MeToo movement "when it's beneficial".

The festival also saw the dark side of Elvis Presley with Sofia Coppola's well-received biopic of the rocker's wife, ‘Priscilla’.

But there was particular adulation for Allen's 50th film, ‘Coup de Chance’ (Stroke of Luck), underlining that he is now far more popular in Europe than the United States.

His first movie entirely in French is a classic Allen morality tale about love, infidelity and murder.