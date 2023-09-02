Venice sees Polanski, Bradley Cooper but only on-screen

Roman Polanski and Bradley Cooper headline the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, though controversy and a Hollywood strike mean neither is attending.

Still technically a fugitive from US justice over a child sex conviction in the 1970s, the 90-year-old Polanski will be absent for the premiere of ‘The Palace’, his farce set in a Swiss hotel that could be the legendary director's last film.

An ongoing actors strike in Hollywood means Cooper and Carey Mulligan will also be missing from the launch of their movie ‘Maestro’ about legendary conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife.

Though Cooper is also director, he chose to stay home in solidarity with the strikers, foregoing the splashy red carpet launch he gave his previous hit, ‘A Star is Born’, in Venice.

There has been some internet-driven controversy over Cooper's decision to wear a large prosthetic nose -- seen by some as perpetuating stereotypes about Jews -- though Bernstein's family defended the film and said the composer would not have minded and confirmed he had a "nice, big nose".