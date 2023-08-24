Hollywood CEOs, striking writers at impasse after new talks

The latest meeting between Hollywood's striking screenwriters and top executives from Disney, Universal, Warner Bros. and Netflix ended in an impasse, the writers' union has said.

After more than three months of silence from studios since the strike kicked off in May, negotiations with the Writers Guild of America resumed earlier this month.

But talks remain deadlocked after an offer from studios to raise wages, improve work conditions and curb -- to an extent -- the use of artificial intelligence was rebuffed in the meeting late Tuesday.