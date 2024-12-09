'Wicked', 'Emilia Perez' tipped to lead Golden Globes noms

Hollywood's awards season shifts into high gear Monday when nominations for the Golden Globes are unveiled, with two musicals -- smash hit ‘Wicked’ and the surreal ‘Emilia Perez’ -- expected to shine along with papal drama ‘Conclave’.

The Globes, set for 5 January, are widely seen as a bellwether for the Academy Awards, and all three films are already on many insider shortlists for Oscars glory.

Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis said the musicals are positioned for major success in the nominations race. "I'm projecting that they're going to lead the day," Davis told AFP.

‘Wicked’ is the movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, starring pop sensation Ariana Grande as the bubbly pink-clad Glinda and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as the green-skinned Elphaba. A second film is due next year.

'Emilia Perez', which won the Jury Prize at the Cannes film festival, tells the story of a powerful Mexican drug lord (transgender actress Karla Sofia Gascon) who transitions to life as a woman.