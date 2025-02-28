'Anora' vs 'Conclave'? Oscars set for 'nail-biter' showdown

The two films could hardly be more different: a raucous, rip-roaring indie about a sex worker, and an elegant, big-studio drama set in the Vatican.

But 'Anora' and 'Conclave' appear to be locked in a tight two-horse race to win best picture at the Oscars on Sunday.

With a twisty awards season rocked by Los Angeles wildfires and a racist tweet scandal reaching its climax, the battle for Hollywood's ultimate prize is too close to call.

"I don't think anyone can honestly tell you," said The Hollywood Reporter's awards expert Scott Feinberg.

"Both sides are feeling more nervous than confident... that should be an indicator that this is really a nail-biter," he told AFP.

Sean Baker's "Anora" -- about a New York exotic dancer who weds a wealthy Russian playboy, only to learn that her dream marriage is a nightmare illusion -- is the year's most awarded film to date.

The low-budget indie won the Cannes festival's Palme d'Or last May, and has accrued top prizes from Hollywood directors, producers, writers and critics.