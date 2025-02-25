Karla Sofia Gascon confirmed to attend Oscars despite controversy

Oscar-nominated actor Karla Sofia Gascon has confirmed her attendance at the upcoming Academy Awards on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

According to a media outlet, sources close to Gascon who has won an Oscar nomination her role in Jacques Audiard's musical 'Emilia Perez', have confirmed that Netflix will cover her expenses to attend the prestigious ceremony.

Gascon's invitation to the Oscars had initially seemed uncertain due to recent controversies surrounding offensive social media posts from 2020 and 2021.