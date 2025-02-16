BAFTAs: Rival films eye victory over scandal-hit 'Emilia Perez'

All eyes will be on papal thriller 'Conclave' and immigrant epic 'The Brutalist' at Britain's BAFTA awards on Sunday, after an awards season crash-out for rival 'Emilia Perez'.

Until last month, French director Jaques Audiard's surreal musical, which got the second-most BAFTA nominations and had already won big at Cannes and the Golden Globes, was expected to be a frontrunner at the British film awards.

But old racist and Islamophobic tweets by lead actor Karla Sofia Gascon surfaced at the end of January, crashing the campaign for 'Emilia Perez' and shaking up the race days before the London ceremony, just weeks before the Oscars.

Demi Moore, Timothee Chalamet and Ariana Grande are among the stars set to attend the glitzy night hosted by 'Doctor Who' and 'Good Omens' star David Tennant, which will set the tone for Hollywood's biggest night on 2 March.