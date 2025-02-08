Demi Moore wins at Critics Choice with disgraced rival Gascon absent

Demi Moore won best actress at the Critics Choice Awards on Friday, confirming her status as favorite for the Oscars in a week that saw scandal envelop her 'Emilia Perez' rival Karla Sofia Gascon.

Nineties megastar Moore's horror film 'The Substance' also won best original screenplay at a glitzy Los Angeles gala held by North America's largest critics' group, which crowned 'Anora' as the year's best picture.

Moore's win follows her victory at the Golden Globes in January, and puts her on track to cap a remarkable career renaissance at next month's Oscars.