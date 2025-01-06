'Emilia Perez', 'The Brutalist' win at diverse Golden Globes

Surreal narco-musical 'Emilia Perez' and epic immigrant drama 'The Brutalist' were the big winners at the Golden Globes on Sunday, as prizes were shared widely across an international crop of movies at the year's first major showbiz awards gala.

French director Jacques Audiard's Mexico-set 'Emilia Perez' took four prizes, including best comedy or musical film, while 'The Brutalist' was named best drama and also picked up best actor for Adrien Brody, who plays a Hungarian Holocaust survivor.

'Emilia Perez', about a drug lord who transitions to life as a woman, had entered the night with the most nominations at 10.

It won for best non-English language film and best original song, while Zoe Saldana took best supporting actress honors, nudging out her co-star Selena Gomez.