'Emilia Perez' heads into Golden Globes as strong favorite

Hollywood's awards season heats up Sunday at the Golden Globes, with surreal narco-thriller musical 'Emilia Perez' -- about a Mexican drug lord who transitions to life as a woman -- leading the charge.

Jacques Audiard's genre-defying film earned 10 nominations, the most ever for a musical or comedy film, including for star transgender actress Karla Sofia Gascon, who plays the title character, as well as co-stars Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana.

'Emilia Perez' -- which is almost entirely in Spanish -- is hoping to throw down the gauntlet in the race to the Academy Awards, which will take place in early March.

"The far and away favorite here going in has got to be 'Emilia Perez'," Deadline awards columnist Pete Hammond told AFP.

"I think it's got the international thing going for it, and it just swept the European Film Awards."