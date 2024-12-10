'Emilia Perez' tops Golden Globes nominations

'Emilia Perez' -- Jacques Audiard's surreal narco-thriller musical about a Mexican drug lord who transitions to life as a woman -- led the Golden Globes nominations on Monday with 10, as the race to the Oscars heats up.

The genre-defying film stars transgender actress Karla Sofia Gascon as the title character, along with actress-singer Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana in supporting roles.

All three are up for prizes for the Golden Globes, set for 5 January, which are widely seen as a bellwether for the Academy Awards.

'The Brutalist', starring Oscar winner Adrien Brody as a Hungarian Jewish architect who survives the Holocaust and emigrates to the United States, came in second with seven nominations, followed by papal drama 'Conclave' with six nods.