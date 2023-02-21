Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor win Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival awards 2023

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor swept the Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival awards 2023, held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Monday.

Alia won the best actress award for portraying the iconic character Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', while Ranbir was named the best actor for 'Brahmastra'.

Ranbir was not present at the occasion. Alia received the award on his behalf.

Varun Dhawan won the Critics best actor award for 'Bhediya'. Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' was awarded the Best film award.