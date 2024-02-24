Actress Godreche calls for reckoning on sexual violence in French film industry

Actress Judith Godreche received a standing ovation at the Cesar Awards on Friday as she spoke out against sexual violence in the French film industry.

Thriller ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ dominated France's premier cinematic honours with six trophies, including best film, giving it new momentum ahead of the Oscars, in which it has five nominations.

But the evening's winners and losers were eclipsed by the speech from Godreche, who took the stage to denounce the "level of impunity, denial and privilege" in the industry.

Godreche, who has become a leading figure in France's #MeToo movement, has accused directors Benoit Jacquot and Jacques Doillon of sexually assaulting her while she was a teenager. Both deny the allegations.

"Why accept that this art that we love so much, this art that binds us together, is used as a cover for illicit trafficking of young girls?" she said.