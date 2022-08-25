New York’s highest court allows Harvey Weinstein to appeal rape conviction

The letter did not detail what grounds may have led to the decision and it has no bearing on further rape charges against him in California.

Upon weighing arguments from Weinstein’s lawyers and prosecutors, the court can uphold the conviction or order a new trial. Last June, a lower appeals court upheld the conviction, rejecting arguments that the Manhattan trial judge made several errors that tainted the trial.

The bar for ordering a new trial is high, but Weinstein was “relieved at this decision,” said one of his lawyers, Arthur Aidala, after speaking with his client in prison.