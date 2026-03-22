Voice of Hind Rajab: India blocks release of Oscar-nominated Gaza film

Manoj Nandwana of Jai Viratra Entertainment, the film’s Indian distributor, said a member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) told him that the film’s theatrical release would “hamper India’s relations with Israel”.

“After screening it for the board it was clear to me that they would not clear it for release in India,” Nandwana told AFP on Saturday, adding that he was not officially notified of the denial.

“The film has been released all over the world including in Israel. Why is it bad or sensitive for Indians?” Nandwana asked. “It’s strange.”

The film was, however, screened at an international film festival in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata in November last year, Nandwana said.