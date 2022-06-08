‘Joker’ 2 in the making, confirms director Todd Phillips

American director Todd Phillips took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm the news of a sequel of his 2019 hit film ‘Joker’.

He also revealed the title of the film is ‘Joker: Folie a Deux.’ In the Instagram post, Phillips shared a cover page for the script co-written with Scott Silver, with whom he collaborated for the first film.

Phillips also shared a picture that showed American actor Joaquin Phoenix, who also starred in the ‘Joker’ reading the script.