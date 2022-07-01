Julia Roberts, George Clooney reunite for romantic comedy

Two of the biggest stars of Hollywood, Julia Roberts and George Clooney have reunited yet again for a romantic comedy titled ‘Ticket to Paradise’.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the trailer of the movie follows the story of Roberts and Clooney playing the roles of a divorced couple who reunite for a trip to Bali in order to stop their lovestruck daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever from marrying a man she met just a few days ago and sacrificing her career in the process.

The exes want their daughter not to make the same mistake they made 25 years ago. The ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ actor, Roberts took to Instagram, sharing the trailer of the film which portrayed her and Clooney as overprotective parents who attempt to trick their daughter so that she dumps her fiance. The 2-minute 37-second video is a total fun fest.