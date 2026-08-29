Words cannot describe the anguish I witnessed in Nepal: Apu Biswas

Actress Apu Biswas and the entire team of the film “Shikar” narrowly escaped a major disaster while shooting in Nepal. A devastating natural disaster struck the very mountainous route they had been scheduled to take to Kathmandu on 26 August.

Fortunately, their journey was scheduled for 27 August. The one-day difference appears to have helped the entire shooting unit avoid a major tragedy.

The team was shooting “Shikar” in Pokhara at the time. After learning about the disaster, the shooting was suspended. Apu Biswas felt that continuing to operate cameras amid such suffering would be inhumane.

After discussing the matter with the entire team, she decided to suspend the shoot. The entire unit of “Shikar” then returned safely to Bangladesh.