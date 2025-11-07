Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy

Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been blessed with their first child, a baby boy, on Friday.

In a joint post, Vicky and Katrina announced the arrival of their son, leaving fans and their friends joyous.

"Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky," the note read.