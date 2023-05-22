Godard's afterlife begins at Cannes

Stars and film buffs turned out on a rainy Sunday at Cannes to see the last film by Jean-Luc Godard, one of the most influential filmmakers of the 20th century.

Posthumous short film ‘Phony Wars’ was presented alongside a new documentary about the Swiss director, who died last year aged 91 by assisted suicide.

US director Jim Jarmusch and actor Salma Hayek were among those at the screening, along with China's Wang Bing who has a documentary in this year's competition.