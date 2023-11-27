Actor Parambrata posts snaps from his wedding

Rumours of them getting married were going around in the Tollywood industry for quite a few days. It was also heard that they have already gotten married secretly.
But the news of famed West Bengal actor Parambrata Chatterjee getting married today, Monday came as a surprise on Sunday night. The bride is Parambrata’s girlfriend, mental health worker Piya Chakraborty.
Though, many reports regarding his marriage were published throughout the day, the actor didn’t make any comment on this topic. Finally, he shared the good news with his fans by posting photographs from his wedding in the evening.
The actor posted three photographs of the ceremony on his Instagram handle. The photographs presented both Parambrata and Piya in smiling avatars.
Actress Shrabanti Chatterjee, Monami Ghosh and many others have congratulated the newlywed couple in the comment section.
Parambrata and Piya got married not in a grand but in a close ceremony this evening. Once the marriage had been legally registered, the actor posted several photographs from his wedding on the social media also.
Parambrata said to the daily Anandabazar Patrika that only the members of the two families were present at the ceremony this evening. The couple has a plan to have a grand ceremony sometimes later.
Piya Chakraborty is the ex-wife of west Bengal musician Anupam Roy. She got married to Parambrata Chatterjee after getting divorced with the singer in 2021.