Actor Parambrata ties the knot today, find out who's the bride

Rumours of them getting married were going around in the Tollywood industry for quite a few days. It was also heard that they have already gotten married secretly.

But the surprise came today, Monday, morning that famed actor Parambrata Chatterjee is about to get married today. The bride is Parambrata’s girlfriend, mental health worker Piya Chakraborty.

At the news of Parambrata getting married, netigens have been posting lines from the song, ‘Tumi Onno Karor Shonge Bedho Ghor…’ on the social media. They have also found the reason behind using lines from this popular song.

Actually, Piya Chakraborty is the ex-wife of west Bengal musician Anupam Roy. Within two years of her divorce, she is getting married to Parambrata Chatterjee.