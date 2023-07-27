US actor Kevin Spacey cleared of UK sex offences

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey was acquitted on Wednesday in Britain of nine alleged sex offences, in the latest court victory for the Oscar winner who was one of the first huge stars felled by the #MeToo movement.

The star of ‘American Beauty’ and drama series ‘House of Cards’, who turned 64 on Wednesday, was acquitted by majority verdicts in London following a trial lasting several weeks.

"I'm enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision and I am humbled by the outcome today," he told reporters outside court.