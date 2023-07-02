UK court told Kevin Spacey was a 'sexual bully'

Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey was on Friday described as a "sexual bully", as prosecutors opened their case against him in London for a string of alleged assaults.

"Kevin Spacey Fowler is an actor; many of you will already know that," lawyer Christine Agnew told a jury at Southwark Crown Court, using the star's full name.

"He is an extremely famous actor who has won a number of awards. He is also, the prosecution allege, a man who sexually assaults other men."

Agnew said Spacey, a two-time Academy Award winner for ‘American Beauty’ and ‘The Usual Suspects’, did not respect personal boundaries or space.

He was "a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable, a sexual bully", the lawyer alleged in her opening speech.