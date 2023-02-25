Berlin film fest to award top prizes as stars return

Japanese anime
The Hollywood Reporter called it a "remarkably assured debut", while Deadline said Song had created "an elegant and unexpectedly mesmerising character piece that speaks profoundly to the concept of love in the modern age".
Also in the running is Makoto Shinkai's "Suzume", the first Japanese anime to compete for the Golden Bear since Hayao Miyazaki's "Spirited Away" won the prize in 2002.
It follows 17-year-old schoolgirl Suzume as she finds herself caught up in a mission to close a series of magical doors in a bid to prevent earthquakes.
"Although one might feel weary in advance to hear 'Suzume' is yet another anime in which a young person is enlisted into a struggle to save their family/hometown/Japan/the world, this one's a keeper," the Hollywood Reporter said.
Chinese director Liu Jian also premiered an animated film at the festival, the semi-autobiographical "Art College 1994".
Screen Daily said it "evokes a specific time and a place so vividly that you can almost taste the stale cigarette smoke and cheap beer".
Critics were also impressed by "20,000 Species of Bees", the fictional feature debut from Spanish director Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren which tells the story of an eight-year-old transgender girl.
"Arthouse audiences worldwide should respond to the pathos, breadth and humanity of a film that takes a while to build but, when it does, never loses its grip," said Screen Daily.
'Joyous and exhausting'
The film on Saturday picked up two independent jury prizes ahead of the main awards, from the Guild of German Art House Cinemas and the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper.
Another Spanish-language family drama, Mexican director Lila Aviles' "Totem", also emerged as a highlight.
The Hollywood Reporter said it was as "noisy, joyous and as exhausting as the multi-generational bash at the heart of its story".
"Afire" from German director Christian Petzold, about a group of friends whose holiday retreat to the Baltic coast goes horribly wrong, also won praise.
Variety called it "wincingly well-observed and acidly funny", while The Hollywood Reporter said it was "a deceptively simple and straightforward but emotionally layered film".
"All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White", a love story by Nigerian director Babatunde Apalowo, scooped the "Teddy Award" late Friday for best LGBTQ film.
The movie, which screened in the festival's Panorama sidebar section, stars Tope Tedela as a delivery driver in Lagos who gets swept up in a photography competition.
Last year, Spanish director Carla Simon won the Golden Bear for "Alcarras", a Catalan drama about a family of peach farmers.