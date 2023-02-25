Berlin film fest to award top prizes as stars return

The Berlin film festival awards its top prizes on Saturday, including the Golden Bear for best picture, after a star-studded run that highlighted freedom struggles in Iran and Ukraine.

After two years of a reduced format due to pandemic restrictions, the 11-day Berlinale was back in full swing this year, with A-listers such as Cate Blanchett, Helen Mirren and Steven Spielberg walking the red carpet.

"The Berlinale has come back with a vengeance, and added something that it wasn't especially known for in its pre-pandemic days: star power," said Variety magazine.

The Berlinale, alongside Cannes and Venice, is among Europe's top cinema showcases. This year in its 73rd edition, the festival marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a focus on Ukrainian cinema.

The festival, which traditionally has the strongest political focus of the three big European cinema showcases, also highlighted anti-government protests in Iran with new feature films and documentaries.

There are 19 films from around the world vying for this year's Golden Bear, which will be awarded at a gala ceremony by a jury led by Hollywood star Kristen Stewart, at 32 the youngest president in the festival's history.

Several films from Asian directors are among the top contenders, including "Past Lives", a continent-spanning love story by Korean-Canadian first-time filmmaker Celine Song.

Critics lavished praise on the film, already a breakout hit at last month's US film festival Sundance.