Prosecutors ask for 18-month suspended jail for actor Depardieu

Prosecutors recommended an 18-month suspended jail sentence Thursday in the sexual abuse trial of film star Gerard Depardieu, the highest-profile figure caught up in France's response to the #MeToo movement.

In a closing statement, the lead prosecutor also asked for Depardieu to be fined 20,000 euros (USD 21,500) and pay damages to the plaintiffs, two women who accuse him of sexual assault during the 2021 filming of 'Les Volets Verts' ('The Green Shutter') by director Jean Becker.

The court said it would deliver its verdict on 13 May.

Depardieu, a towering figure in French cinema whose lawyers argued he was the victim of a plot to bring him down, said the trial had left him feeling "tired".