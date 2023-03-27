'Dungeons and Dragons' aims to recapture 80s film magic

More jokes and less reliance on computer effects -- the makers of ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ wanted their blockbuster to be a throwback to the classic family films of the 1980s.

In transferring the beloved role-playing game to the big screen, directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein said they wanted the mix of earnest fun and absurd comedy of their childhood favourites like ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’, ‘The Goonies’ and ‘The Princess Bride’.

They were also bored of overly serious fantasy fare.

"We've seen stoic, humorless portrayals of fantasy characters in almost every other film and television show, and this was our reaction against that," Daley told reporters in Paris.