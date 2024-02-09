Actress Nusraat Faria hospitalised late at night

Film actress Nustraat Faria has been hospitalised. Faria was admitted to a private hospital in capital’s Banani area late on Thursday night, said her mother Ferdousi Parvin.

While speaking to Prothom Alo today, Friday morning, she (Ferdousi Parvin) said, “Faria has a severe headache. She needs to go through a CT scan. Then we’ll get to know what the problem is.”

Reportedly, Nusraat Faria had been feeling unwell for the last couple of days. It took an intense turn yesterday. At one point she fainted inside the house. Then her mother and other members of the family rushed her to the hospital.