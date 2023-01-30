Qala: The dark tale of heartbreaks wins millions of hearts

‘Naam ke aagey pandit lagna chahiye, uske peeche bai nahi,’ (work to achieve a title 'pundit' before your name, not ‘Bai’ at the end) says an over-demanding mother with a perdurable voice and worn eyes, to her daughter, the eponymous protagonist Qala. The girl who wants to be a great singer constantly seeks validation from her mother, ends up with an overwhelming sense of inadequacy.

Directed by Anvita Dutt, Qala (title role played by Tripti Dimri) follows different issues like mental health, noxious patriarchal constructs and toxic upbringing of children leading to further chaos. The movie released on Netflix on 1 December 2022.

A timid girl Qala tries her best to make her mother Manjushree (Swastika Mukherjee) happy, but there is a limit to which hard work can lead up to. Amid this toxic and abusive relationship between the mother and daughter, an orphan and obscure boy Jagan (Babil Khan) appears in the scene whose enigmatic talent draws attention of Manjushree and she takes him under her wings at once.