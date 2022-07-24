Movies

Disney announces two new Marvel 'Avengers' films at Comic-Con

AFP
San Diego
Actors Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba and Winston Duke present "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the Marvel panel in Hall H of the convention center during Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, 23 July, 2022
Actors Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba and Winston Duke present "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the Marvel panel in Hall H of the convention center during Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, 23 July, 2022AFP

Disney announced a slew of Marvel superhero movies including two new "Avengers" films Saturday at Comic-Con, as it offered screaming fans an emotional first glimpse at its upcoming "Black Panther" sequel.

The record-breaking Marvel movies have dominated Hollywood and global box offices in recent years, with 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" briefly becoming the highest-grossing film of all time at more than USD 2.79 billion.

"I wonder if you guys wouldn't mind looking ahead a little bit?" studio president Kevin Feige asked the wildly cheering hall of die-hard superhero fans toward the end of a raucous hour-plus presentation at a San Diego convention center.

"Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" will hit theaters in 2025, he then announced.

The films will aim to follow in the footsteps of "Avengers: Endgame," which built unprecedented hype by rounding off storylines presented in all the preceding Marvel films.

default-image

The two new "Avengers" titles will conclude the next "saga" of more than a dozen inter-connected films and television shows in the "Marvel Cinematic Universe," said Feige.

"That will complete the second saga of the MCU, which of course is 'The Multiverse Saga,'" he said.

The Marvel franchise in recent films and shows has explored the "multiverse" concept popularised by superhero comic books, in which infinite universes, and infinite versions of each hero and villain, exist in parallel realities.

Read more from Movies
Post Comment