A House of Dynamite provokes the fear of manmade doomsday

If you are a fan of archaeological history, you know how cataclysm works, the human race has faced its doomsday several times already. Most were wiped out, some survived and bore the torch of civilisation.

Yet where is the syllable civil in civilisation? It’s all about competition, consumption, war, conflict, possession, wanting more and more, and it never ends. Humans were never happy, never satisfied, let alone settled.

Sounds exorbitantly pessimistic? But how do you feel even if it is 50 per cent true that humans are responsible for their own doom, through pollution, the making of unimaginably lethal weapons, the arrogance to play with nature’s order?

Kathryn Bigelow’s new Netflix outing, A House of Dynamite, brings forward the same question of manmade evil that can annihilate all life from Earth.