What Urvashi Rautela said after Rishabh Pant’s ‘peecha choro behen’ remark

Things between actor Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant seem to be going from bad to worse now and going by the Instagram posts, it’s far from over!

On Thursday, Rishabh Pant responded to Urvashi’s statement from an interview that went viral where she claimed that a certain ‘RP’ waited for her for hours in a hotel lobby. Rishabh Pant dismissed it saying that “people lie in interviews for meagre popularity” (the post which he deleted after a few hours).