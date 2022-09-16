Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's defamation trial to be the subject of upcoming movie

Melissa Marty ('Station 19') will join Hapka and Davis as Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mary Carrig ('Law & Order True Crime') will portray as Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft.

'Hot Take' follows the tumultuous relationship, in and out of court, between Depp and Heard, dramatising the two-month defamation trial that concluded 1st June.