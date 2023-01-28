"You are not meant to plan your return..Move forward"

No one can beat superstar Shah Rukh Khan in imparting wisdom to young minds.

As the whole nation is celebrating SRK's return to the silver screen after four years with the blockbuster 'Pathaan', the superstar expressed his thoughts on "comebacks."

Borrowing a quote from American film 'Gattaca', Shah Rukh tweeted, "Gattaca movie 'I never saved anything for the swim back'.. I think life is a bit like that....You aren't meant to plan your return...U r meant to move forward. Don't come back...try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds' advice things."