"You are not meant to plan your return..Move forward"

Netizens chimed in the comment section in no time and congratulated the actor on Pathaan's mega success.
"Thank you always for all the words," 'Bigg Boss' fame Pratik Sehajpal commented. "Your words are always so inspiring," a social media user commented.
Speaking of 'Pathaan', the film is Siddharth Anand's directorial. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.
The film, which was released on 25 January, has created history at the box office. It has collected Rs 2.19 billion (219 crore) worldwide in just two days.
As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan collected Rs 680 million (68 crore) mark in national chains on day 2, while dubbed formats earned Rs 25 million (2.5 crore).
Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana are also a part of the action-spy film. What made the film more special is Salman Khan's extended cameo.