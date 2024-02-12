Christopher Nolan wins top directors award for 'Oppenheimer'

'Oppenheimer' was named the best film of the year by Hollywood's directors on Saturday, boosting expectations that Christopher Nolan's long wait for success at the Oscars could soon be over.

The British director -- who is renowned for making commercially successful, complex blockbusters, but has not always received love from awards voters -- won the top prize at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards in Los Angeles.

"The idea that my peers would think I deserve this means everything to me," said Nolan, of his film about the invention of the atomic bomb.

Nolan had been nominated four times previously for the top accolade from the DGA, but had failed to win for 'Memento', 'The Dark Knight', 'Inception' or 'Dunkirk'.