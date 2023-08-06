Oppenheimer: Nolan’s nihilistic account of the creation of the atomic bomb

As I walked inside the cinema hall to watch the latest creation of celebrated director Christopher Nolan, I’ll admit, I wasn’t too excited.

Oppenheimer, Nolan’s latest flick, is a biographical thriller on the life of American physicist Robert J Oppenheimer, who is also known as the father of the atomic bomb.

The movie had a star-studded cast, it was helmed by one of my favourite directors and it had raving reviews from critics and fans.

Still, I was hesitant to watch the movie.