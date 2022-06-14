Movies

Moushumi opens up about Zayed, releases audio message

Nourin Ahmed Monisha
Moushumi and Zayed Khan
Moushumi and Zayed KhanCollage

After three days of the incident film actress Moushumi has taken her stand. In an audio message she commented on the skirmish between Zayed Khan and Omar Sani. An unpleasant incident took place between Zayed Khan and Omar Sani recently at the wedding event of Monowar Hossain Dipjol’s son.

Film actor Omar Sani slapped Zayed Khan in that event for misbehaving with his wife Moushumi. Meanwhile, Zayed Khan took out a pistol and threatened to shoot Omar Sani.

default-image

This incident has created a stir on the social media for last two days. Most people were questioning why is Moushumi keeping silent? Finally Moushumi talked on the issue in an audio clip, released on Monday morning.

In that 2 minute 23 second-long audio message sent to Prothom Alo Moushumi said, “I believe, there was no need to drag me into this. I am very fond of Zayed. He also respect me. We share a very good work relationship."

"There’s no question of him disrespecting me and I don’t see anything unpleasant in him except good qualities. I didn’t notice anything that can create a misunderstanding. He is a good boy and he never disrespected me," she added.

Questioning why the incident is being brought up again and again Moushumi added, “Why is it being circulated that he has disturbed me, harassed me? I really don’t know why is this happening. This is simply our personal issue and it should have been solved privately. I believe there was no such fault on Zayed’s part; I don’t find his fault here.”

default-image

She continued, “I have one other thing to say, I don’t understand why Omar Sani, whom we have been respecting so much, is getting so much pleasure in humiliating me. If there’s any problem with me, those should be solved with me indeed. At least that’s what I expect.”

She also said, “Whenever journalists come across a news, they publish it right away without discussion which is unwarranted. They should discuss first. As I was part of it, they should ask me about the matter."

"His statement was one-sided, it was essential to know whether I had anything to say or complain. That’s why this audio clip is important. Either necessarily or unnecessarily, my name should not be drawn here anyhow,” she further added.

Read more from Movies
Post Comment