Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal reach mosque ahead of wedding

Excitement and anticipation are reaching a fever pitch in Mumbai's Bandra as Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to exchange marital vows today, Sunday. The duo was seen arriving at a mosque in Bandra.

Earlier in the day, Sonakshi's mother Poonam Sinha was also spotted leaving her residence seemingly heading for the festivities in a white embellished traditional attire.

Recently, the 'Heeramandi' actor was spotted attending a puja ceremony with her mother, Poonam Sinha, dressed in a stunning blue co-ord set that accentuated her pre-bridal glow.