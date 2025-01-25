Progressive politics and nepo 'babies': five Oscar takeaways

The United States may have swung to the political right by re-electing President Donald Trump and putting the Republicans in charge of both houses of Congress, but Tinseltown's progressive politics were on full display Thursday.

Frontrunner 'Emilia Perez' boasts the first ever openly trans acting nominee in Karla Sofia Gascon -- even if the movie's approach to LGBTQ representation was dubbed "retrograde" by advocacy group GLAAD.

'The Brutalist', a three-and-a-half-hour epic about a Holocaust survivor moving to the post-war United States, celebrates the key role of immigrants in building the world's leading economy.

It earned 10 nods. So did Broadway adaptation 'Wicked', which promotes tolerance regardless of skin color, and warns against authoritarianism.