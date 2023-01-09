Weinstein faces sentencing in LA rape case

Former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein faces up to 18 years in prison when he is sentenced Monday in Los Angeles for raping a woman in a Beverly Hills hotel a decade ago.

The Oscar-winning former producer, 70, is already serving a 23-year sentence on his 2020 conviction in New York for sex crimes.

A second long sentence increases the likelihood that the producer of acclaimed films like "Shakespeare in Love," "Pulp Fiction," "Scream" and "Gangs of New York," will spend the rest of his life in prison even as he appeals both cases.

In the Los Angeles case, he was convicted on December 19 for forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object of a woman whose name was withheld from court and only identified as "Jane Doe #1."