Screening of “Lalsalu” and “Chitra Nodir Pare” stops on Biman Bangladesh

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Tuesday afternoon, Kazi Riton said, “We have been informed that the two films have been screened for more than 10 years. Therefore, a decision has been taken not to show them for the time being. They will be screened again in the future.”

Representatives of Biman Bangladesh Airlines also commented on the matter.

In a written statement sent via WhatsApp on Tuesday evening, Mohiuddin Ahmed, general manager of the Public Relations Department of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said that the airline regularly updates its in-flight entertainment system.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines generally changes its selection of films, television programmes and audio content on a quarterly basis. The airline updates its in-flight entertainment primarily because of licensing agreements, storage limitations and passenger satisfaction.