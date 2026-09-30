Screening of “Lalsalu” and “Chitra Nodir Pare” stops on Biman Bangladesh
Tanvir Mokammel’s films Lalsalu and Chitra Nodir Pare had been screened on Biman Bangladesh Airlines flights for many years. However, the relevant distribution company has recently been informed that the two films will no longer be shown.
Questions have since emerged on social media regarding the decision. Film director and producer Tanvir Mokammel also addressed the issue in a Facebook post.
Both Lalsalu and Chitra Nodir Pare received National Film Awards in several categories. Directed by Tanvir Mokammel, Lalsalu was released in 2001.
The film featured performances by Raisul Islam Asad, Ali Zaker, Tauquir Ahmed, Mehbooba Mahnoor Chandni, Amirul Haque Chowdhury, Chitralekha Guho, Rosy Jamal and Munira Yusuf Memi, among others. Meanwhile, Chitra Nodir Pare, released in 1998, starred Momtazuddin Ahmed, Afsana Mimi, Tauquir Ahmed, Rosy Jamal and Sumita Devi.
The company responsible for supplying films for Biman Bangladesh Airlines is “Black and White”. Its proprietor, Kazi Riton, said that several films by Tanvir Mokammel had been screened on Biman flights through his company for many years.
However, around two months ago, the company was informed that Lalsalu and Chitra Nodir Pare would no longer be shown.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Tuesday afternoon, Kazi Riton said, “We have been informed that the two films have been screened for more than 10 years. Therefore, a decision has been taken not to show them for the time being. They will be screened again in the future.”
Representatives of Biman Bangladesh Airlines also commented on the matter.
In a written statement sent via WhatsApp on Tuesday evening, Mohiuddin Ahmed, general manager of the Public Relations Department of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said that the airline regularly updates its in-flight entertainment system.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines generally changes its selection of films, television programmes and audio content on a quarterly basis. The airline updates its in-flight entertainment primarily because of licensing agreements, storage limitations and passenger satisfaction.
Mohiuddin Ahmed noted that Biman Bangladesh Airlines does not own the films or programmes it screens.
Instead, the airline purchases temporary exhibition rights from content service providers through media brokers. He said that these licensing agreements grant streaming rights for a specified period.
Whenever a content cycle changes, the airline is legally required to remove that content. In addition, physical server storage capacity on board aircraft is limited.
Biman’s hard drives cannot accommodate an unlimited media library; therefore, older content must be removed to create space for new additions.
The airline also regularly updates its selection of films, television programmes and audio content in order to maintain passenger satisfaction.