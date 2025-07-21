‘Superman’ triumphs once again at the box office

The Man of Steel has staying power: ‘Superman’ topped the North American box office for a second week running and surpassed the USD 400 million mark worldwide, industry estimates showed Sunday.

Riding largely positive reviews, the latest big-budget action film featuring the iconic superhero from Warner Bros. and DC Studios earned USD 57.3 million in the United States and Canada, Exhibitor Relations said.

That puts its North American take at USD 235 million and its international sales at USD 171 million -- or USD 406 million globally.