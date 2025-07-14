'Superman' soars to top of the box office

'Superman' the latest big-budget action film featuring the iconic DC superhero, powered to the top of the North American box office in its debut weekend with USD 122 million in ticket sales, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The Warner Bros. and DC Studios film -- directed by James Gunn -- stars up-and-comer David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, and 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' star Rachel Brosnahan as his perennial love interest Lois Lane.

"This is an outstanding domestic opening for the 7th episode in a superhero story that's been filmed for over 75 years," said analyst David A Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.