Johnny Depp responds to Amber Heard's defamation trial verdict appeal by filing his own

"Plaintiff and Counterclaim-Defendant John C. Depp, II, by counsel, hereby appeals to the Court of Appeals of Virginia from all adverse rulings and from the final judgment order of this Circuit Court entered on 24 June, 2022," said the four-page notice of appeal.

A legal tactic right now, Depp's appeal is as much in pure response to Heard's appeal of 21 July as it is an effort to try to claw back the USD 2 million awards that the Virginia jury gave Heard in her USD 100 million countersuit against Depp and his 2019 USD 50 million complaint, as per sources.

Heard's lawyers had announced they would appeal immediately after the jury found on 1st June that she had defamed Depp by publishing an op-ed in the Washington Post in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."