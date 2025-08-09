Final Destination 7 in works with 'Bloodlines' writer Lori Evans Taylor

The seventh instalment of 'Final Destination' is in the works at New Line with 'Bloodlines' co-writer Lori Evans Taylor, reported a media outlet.

Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle and Toby Emmerich also return to produce the Warner Bros. and New Line movie with Warren Zide executive producing.

The recently released movie 'Final Destination: Bloodlines,' is the sixth movie in the 25-year-old horror franchise. It debuted at No. 1 at the global box office this May, reported the media outlet.