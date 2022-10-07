Priyanka Chopra comes out in support of Iranian women

Mahsa was in a coma for three days, and then died "of natural causes," as the authorities claimed, but according to activists, the cause of her death was a fatal blow to the head.

After the incident, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa Amini.

Women around the globe have shown solidarity with Iranian women's plight in rallies and demonstrations by cutting or shaving their hair in public or while being filmed.

Like many other women, Priyanka Chopra also has extended her support on social media.