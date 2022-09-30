Shakib and Bubly have a two-and-a-half-year-old son

The son has been named as Shehzad Khan Bir.
Earlier, Bubly disappeared from the public life before giving birth and went to the United States. After staying there for around nine months, she made her public appearance in the country and engaged herself in professional work.
A rumor over the love affair between the two Dhallywood stars spread after they starred in the film Bossgiri.
The issue has been a hot topic in the film industry since then. Their love affair came to the mainstream media for the first time in March, 2017. But they did not clarify the issue and continued their professional work overlooking the rumor.
Meanwhile, Bubly created a buzz by posting an image of her baby bump on her verified Facebook page on 27 September. She captioned the image as ‘Me with my life, throwback America.’ But she did not say anything about the father of her baby, which created a fresh speculation.
In repeated conversations with Shakib Khan and Bubly, they did not clarify the mystery in the last two days, but said they would bring the matter before all in time.
In such a circumstance, some close friends have shared a number of stills of the couple with their baby with Prothom Alo on Friday.
It was learnt from family sources and their close ones that Shakib Khan and Bubly may officially crack the speculations about their child Shehzad Khan through their verified Facebook pages any time on Friday.