Shakib and Bubly have a two-and-a-half-year-old son

In repeated conversations with Shakib Khan and Bubly, they did not clarify the mystery in the last two days, but said they would bring the matter before all in time.

In such a circumstance, some close friends have shared a number of stills of the couple with their baby with Prothom Alo on Friday.

It was learnt from family sources and their close ones that Shakib Khan and Bubly may officially crack the speculations about their child Shehzad Khan through their verified Facebook pages any time on Friday.