"Jealous of my success, a party is spreading rumours about me"

Pori Moni in her post earlier, asked Mim to be “satisfied with her own husband.”
Mim, in her post, asked fans and journalists not to be misguided by “false accusations”.
“I am constantly trying to win the hearts of all, including fans and well-wishers, through my accomplishments and values instilled in me by my father and honesty taught by my mother.”
“I have never been associated with anything in my professional life that may make my path questionable,” she wrote.
Mim also wrote she is having the best time of her life after two of her films “Poran” and “Damal” have been hugely successful.
“At this particular time, a party – jealous of my success – is trying to hinder my journey by spreading rumours about me,” the actress wrote.
“I have no words to criticise those who are spreading these baseless accusations against me without any evidence.”
She also warned of legal action against those who are circulating these rumours against her.
Mim and Razz have earned nationwide accolades from movie fans for their performances in the films “Poran” and “Damal”.