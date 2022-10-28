After string of blockbusters, Mim envisions another ‘sold out’ experience with ‘Damal’

Bidya Sinha Mim has, of late, established herself as one of the busiest and most successful actresses in the Bangladeshi film industry.

Although Mim has multiple commercially successful films to her name, she has earned special accolades from moviegoers for her brilliant performance in the film ‘Poran'.

On Friday (today), the popular actress is appearing on the big screen yet again with her new film ‘Damal', another Raihan Rafi directorial, based on the story of the Swadhin Bangla Football Team, reports UNB.