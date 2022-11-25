Someone third suddenly came between us: Bubly

But, don’t you have anything to say on this issue?

What else can I say! I have said it before, what more can I say! To say anything, I’ll have to come up with proof now. Seeing the situation, it seems like that’s the only thing left to do.

However, I have doubts about Shakib Khan’s interview from today and someone third’s Facebook activities from the past few days. Suddenly someone third has come between us.

The issue of posting a status on Facebook, sharing the news link about my birthday gift has come to my attention. Besides, you have been sensing her issue on Facebook for the last few months. This third party hadn’t behaved like this with me for quite a long time.

Just out of the blue, she has been posting statuses on the Facebook mocking such a beautiful thing. I don’t want to utter her name. You can understand who it is it from her Facebook over the past few days. I have a suspicion about the whole issue.